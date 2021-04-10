Beautiful Ocean-View Home

Recently refreshed with all new paint throughout and French oak, wide-plank wood floors, this ocean-view, newer-built home is located above Victoria Beach. Walking into the living room you notice the floor-to-ceiling windows with views of beach and the white water crashing on the rocks. Natural light flows throughout this bright home. The location of the home is positioned to have beautiful sunset views and natural light throughout the day. The living room has wood floors and a wood-burning fireplace and an outdoor ocean view. The home features a large family room, wine room and three decks. Victoria Beach access is available without crossing Coast Highway.

Location: 261 Highland Road, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $3,690,000 Year built:

Living area: 5,128 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 2-car garage; wood-burning fireplace; central air and heating; carpet, stone and wood floors; laundry room; ocean views; dishwasher; gas range; gas The Details cooktop; microwave; range hood; refrigerator

Contact: Diane Cannon, Compass

949.230.1200

diane.cannon@compass.com

compass.com/agents/diane-cannon

DRE#: 01090918