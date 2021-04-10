Rare Island Duplex

Island duplex with unduplicatable size, this giant 2,747 square foot property is just down the street from the North Bayfront. 227 Opal is a rare, oversized island home, with three bedrooms and three baths in the upper unit, and a large one-bedroom apartment in the lower unit. The average size of a new Island home is about 2,300 square feet, so 227 Opal is about 20% larger than a home that could be built today. While living in paradise, enjoy the short walk to beautiful Ruby Beach at the end of the block, or go two blocks to the Balboa Island Ferry!

Location: 227 Opal, Newport Beach 92662

Asking price: $2,595,000

Year built: 1972

Living area: 2,747 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Upper main unit: large great room with soaring beamed ceilings; fireplace; balcony; separate dining area; kitchen with eating bar; high-beamed ceilings; lower unit: spacious front patio; dining and kitchen area; comfortable bedroom and bath; 2-car garage

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

abramscoastalproperties.com; 227opal.com

DRE#: 01234323