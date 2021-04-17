Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Orange County

Exclusive 81 Emerald Bay

(Alisam.net)
This rare and completely turnkey oceanside residence is all about luxury, location, and amenities. The soothing sound of ocean waves resonates throughout this refined, elegant environment which was meticulously redesigned in 2015. Refreshingly unexpected, the architecture creates light-filled spaces that are at one with the oceanside living. The surrounding decks invite the beautiful coastal environment to flow inside the residence. Every part of this home enjoys top-of-theline amenities, and the pièce de résistance is a sumptuous master suite overlooking the Emerald Bay coastline.

Location: 81 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $12,250,000

Year built: 1994

Living area: 6,492 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Chef’s kitchen; large walk-in pantry & prep kitchen; 4 bedrooms; 2 private offices; 2 dining rooms; Crestron system; spacious gym; large room to house wine; outdoor shower; in addition to the luxurious amenities of 81EB, you will enjoy all that Emerald Bay has to offer The Details

Contact: Maura Short, Compass
949.233.7949
maura@compass.com
maurashort.com
DRE#: 01883774

Orange County

