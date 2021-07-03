Enchanting Island Estate

Stunning “Heart of Balboa Island” three-bedroom, three-bath completely renovated home with emotional appeal and a zest for Island life. The enchanting first level has an inviting great room with high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, chef’s kitchen and wine cellar. The second level has three oversized bedrooms, including the master suite with its own large balcony. The abundant outside spaces include a large front patio with fire pit, a side patio with built-in barbecue center tables, and a large deck over the garage, as well as the master bedroom balcony.

Location: 222 Apolena, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $2,995,000

Year built: n/a

Living area: 2,157 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Central AC; 2-car garage well-equipped for bikes, toys, and supplies; additional parking on the innovative rear parking pad; among the home’s appealing period details are casement windows, hardwood floors throughout, wall sconces, decorative moldings, and beautiful door hardware

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

www.abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323