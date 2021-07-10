Pelican Ridge Grand Opening!

Saturday, July 24th, 1-4 p.m.- RSVP at 949.249.2424 by July 21st. COMING SOON! Live a beautiful California Rivera lifestyle in the gated Pelican Ridge Estates. This masterful estate showcases expansive grounds for entertaining and everyday enjoyment against the serene backdrop of views spanning from Newport Coast to Crystal Cove. Featuring a fabulous master suite with cozy sitting area and view deck, handsome wood paneled office, stunning wood carved fireplace surround in family room, a chef’s kitchen and a centrally based sound system. The generous yard is complete with a citrus garden, charming play-house and abundant greenery visible from nearly every room. A must see!

Location: 16 Morning View Drive, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $5,388,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 5,392 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; high ceilings; wood paneled office; wood carved fireplace; family room; chef’s kitchen; breakfast nook; walk-in pantry; dining room; master suite with sitting area and view deck; walk-in closet; built-ins; expansive grounds for entertaining; charming play-house

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.canadaygroup.com

DRE#: 00560041