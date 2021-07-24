Open House: Sunday, 7-25, 1-4 pm

Location! Location! Wonderful location inside the 24-hour guard gated community of Newport Canyon with a quiet, serene yard that backs up to a wonderful view of trees and foliage, this is the largest model with four bedrooms, three baths, three-car garage, and three fireplaces. There’s an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a kitchen bar area that seats four bar stools along with one bedroom on the main level and a bath downstairs. This home also features hardwood floors, a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a water faucet over the stove - a gourmet cook’s dream. The master bath boasts travertine tile, a frameless shower and a sunken tub. This convenient location in Newport Beach is close to the Back Bay Trails, restaurants and shopping.

Location: 2957 Corte Portofino, Newport Coast 92660

Asking price: $1,699,800

Year built: 1989

Living area: 2,432 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Kitchen open to the family with a large breakfast counter/bar; living room; main-floor master suite; walk-in closet; vaulted ceilings in the living room; spacious backyard with trees and foliage

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041