This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Pelican Ridge Estates in Newport Coast with European chateau influences and a turret. Situated on a serene canyon with a large, rolling lawn and beautiful English gardens, it features a large entertainer’s kitchen, handsome wood-paneled office, stunning wood-carved fireplace and surround in the family room with a bar area, centrally based sound system, and a master suite with a cozy sitting area, fireplace and a view deck. Beautiful and romantic with too many details to list, it’s a must-see!

Location: 16 Morning View Drive, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $5,388,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 5,392 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; two-story ceiling in the foyer; wood-paneled office; two-story ceiling in the living room; large kitchen with walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry; family room with wood-carved fireplace and surround and a large entertainer’s bar; master suite with a large sitting area

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041