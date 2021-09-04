Rarely does an estate of such distinction become available, wisely positioned with the utmost privacy and security, in this gated community of Hunt Club. This English Tudor is distinguished by herringbone paver and brick-lined pathways, beveled and stained-glass accents and a porte cochere, creating curbside architectural charm. The floor plan features large living spaces, a large gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, library/office, media/ family room, generous en-suite guestrooms and an end-wing guest suite with full kitchen. The master bedroom features an expansive spa bath. Near St. Margaret’s private school, downtown SJC, Amtrak, beaches and easy freeway access.

Location: 30862 Steeplechase, San Juan Capistrano 92657

Asking price: $4,888,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 8,801 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: All bedrooms up; bonus room; exercise room; family room; formal entry; foyer; guest/ maid’s quarters; kitchen; laundry; library; living room; master bathroom; master bedroom; master suite; media room; office; sauna; separate family room; walk-in closet; walk-in pantry; wine cellar

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041