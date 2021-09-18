Open House, Saturday 9/18, 1-4 p.m.

Newly remodeled home features three stories, impressive curb appeal and too many upgrades to mention. Curved stone steps lead to the dual-glass and wood-framed front doors. There are beautifully engineered wood floors, high ceilings, and abundant natural lighting throughout. Formal living room features a large/dual glass-door entry to a generous balcony with panoramic views. Upstairs features another generously sized family room, again with large/dual glass-door entry to the balcony and panoramic views. Master bedroom features unique vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, and private access to balcony. Steps to San Juan Mission, downtown San Juan Capistrano, Amtrak, beaches, with easy freeway access.

Location: 31315 Don Juan Avenue, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $1,475,000

Year built: 2004

Living area: 2,805 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled; beautiful wood floors; new light fixtures and recessed lighting; kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, ample storage, and large center island; open floor plan; second family room on the second floor; vaulted ceilings; panoramic views

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041