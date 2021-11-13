Open House, Saturday 11/13, 1-4 p.m.

Beautifully upgraded ocean-view house in the gated Reserve South community. With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this single-family residence sits near the end of a cul-de-sac and looks through the canyon straight to the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy the wide-open air space and views in the private backyard, which features a built-in BBQ, dining area, and fire pit. The pristine property is located in a 24-hour gated community with amazing amenities nearby, such as a pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, and park. There’s also easy access to San Clemente’s finest beaches, shopping, restaurants, and schools.

Location: 1608 Vista Luna, San Clemente 92673

Asking price: $1,688,000

Year built: 2003

Living area: 2,807 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; living room; family room; upgraded kitchen; breakfast counter/ bar in kitchen; loft; master suite; separate soaking tub; walk-in closet; Jack & Jill bathroom; laundry room; office; 3-car garage; large patio with ocean views; built-in BBQ; spa; pool

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041