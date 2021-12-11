This gorgeous custom home features three stories with impressive curb appeal and many upgrades. Follow the curved, stone steps with Tabarka Spanish tile to the dual-glass and wood-framed double entry front doors. Upon entry, take a moment to appreciate the engineered wood floors, high ceilings, and abundant natural lighting complemented by new light fixtures and recessed lighting. Steps to Mission San Juan Capistrano -landmark, chapel, museum and gardens, and the birthplace of Orange County. Close proximity to award-winning private and public schools, charming downtown San Juan Capistrano, Amtrak, beaches, and easy freeway access!

Location: 31315 Don Juan Ave., San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $1,475,000

Year built: 2004

Living area: 2,805 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Foyer; family room; upgraded kitchen; dining room; laundry room; bonus family room; master suite; soaking tub; walk-in closet; Jack and Jill bathroom; 2 large balconies with mountain views; outdoor dining and seating areas; 3-car attached garage

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041