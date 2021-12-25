With a breathtaking view that soars across rolling hills to the Pacific Ocean on the horizon, this executive-class cul-de-sac residence at Amarante in Ladera Ranch’s guard-gated Covenant Hills community will add a new dimension of enjoyment to your lifestyle. Sunset and neighborhood-light vistas enrich a spacious backyard with saltwater Pebble Tec pool and spa, paver-finished patios, and a built-in BBQ island with granite counter, gas fire feature and refrigerator. Equally stunning, an expansive interior of approx. 3,906 sq. ft. showcases four bedrooms, four and a half baths, formal living room with fireplace and bay window, a main-floor bedroom suite and a fireplace-warmed casita.

Location: 5 Christopher Street, Ladera Ranch 92694

Asking price: $2,088,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 3,906 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Family room; living room; dining room; gourmet kitchen; breakfast counter; bar; laundry; loft; main-floor bedroom; master suite; walk-in closet; backyard with saltwater pool and spa; paver-finished patios; built-in BBQ island with granite counter, gas fire feature, refrigerator

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041