Gated estate located in San Angelo, one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Forster Ranch. Situated on an elevated view lot and features an entertainer’s backyard, perfect for summer. The rolling hills provide fantastic panoramic hillside views with peek-a-boo ocean views. The backyard is truly a family backyard with a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen complete with a refrigerator and lots of counter space. There is also a covered outdoor area with a fireplace, flat-screen TV, ceiling fan and wood-planked ceiling. Adjacent to Talega and close proximity to charming downtown San Clemente and world-renowned beaches and surf breaks make this the perfect family home!

Location: 6605 Colina Puesta, San Clemente 92673

Asking price: $2,688,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 4,314 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: The master bedroom features a fireplace, soaking tub, separate shower, his and her sinks, hillside and peek-a-boo ocean views; there are five additional bedrooms, three of which feature ensuite bathrooms; floor plan offers large living spaces and a family room adjacent to the kitchen

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041