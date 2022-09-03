Open House: Sunday, 9/4 • 1-4 p.m.

With the most dramatic views in all of Hunt Club, this property offers Marbella Golf and Country Club views, Stoneridge and Ladera Ranch views and sits on a hilltop with three-and-a-half acres of land, boasting 6,037 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and four-and-a-half baths. This estate has 20-foot-plus ceilings, a newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a breakfast room with views of the magnificent, newly built backyard and pool area with a covered outdoor kitchen, fireplace and flat-screen TV. Plus, there’s a four-car garage.

Location: 27791 Golden Ridge Lane, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $5,488,000

Year built: 2002

Living area: 6,037 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and large kitchen island; new backyard with a multitude of covered and uncovered areas, one of which has a new, large, custom-cut stone fireplace with flat-screen TV; BBQ; new pool area with cabana; newly landscaped

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041