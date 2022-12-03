Price Reduction: Gated Community of Hunt Club
With the most dramatic views in all of Hunt Club, this property offers Marbella Golf and Country Club views, Stoneridge and Ladera Ranch views and sits on a hilltop with three-and-a-half acres of land, boasting 6,037 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and four-and-a-half baths. This estate has 20-foot-plus ceilings, a newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a breakfast room with views of the magnificent, newly built backyard and pool area with a covered outdoor kitchen, fireplace and flat-screen TV. Plus, there’s a four-car garage.
Location: 27791 Golden Ridge Lane San Juan Capistrano 92675
Asking price: $5,288,000
Year built: 2002
Living area: 6,037 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Newly remodeled kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and large kitchen island; new backyard with a multitude of covered and uncovered areas, one of which has a new, large, custom-cut stone fireplace with flat-screen TV; BBQ; new pool area with cabana; newly landscaped
Contact: Canaday Group
Lee Ann Canaday
949.249.2424
leeann@canadaygroup.com
www.CanadayGroup.com
DRE#: 00560041