Beautiful Equestrian Property in Thousand Oaks

Located in the exclusive Hidden Valley ranch area of Lake Sherwood in Thousand Oaks, this majestic 22-acre equestrian property lies minutes from Lake Sherwood Country Club and Malibu beaches, yet feels worlds away. The Cape-Cod-style home provides breathtaking 360-degree views of the magnificent Santa Monica Mountains. An open floor plan offers spacious kitchen, family room and patio areas plus bonus game room, perfect for entertaining. Separate wings sport a deluxe master suite plus multiple en-suite bedrooms. Large glass pocket doors open to a patio boasting outstanding mountain views. Live the dream!

“Truly a lifestyle to embrace,” remarks listing agent Sheri Karp.

Location: 1697 W. Potrero Road, Thousand Oaks 91361

Asking price: $17,750,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 16,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Newly rebuilt guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths over approximately 2,000 square feet; refurbished barn includes 4 large stalls and tack room; laundry; exercise room; fireplace; white oak floors; outdoor patio; private wells

Contact: Sheri Karp, Sotheby’s International Realty

818.232.1851

sheri@thekarpgroup.com

thekarpgroup.com

DRE#: 00968763