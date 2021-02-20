Multi-Generational Living in Encino

As you enter through the private gate, you’ll immediately feel at home in this impressive family compound. Conveniently located south of the Boulevard in Encino, this home boasts a generous open floorplan and enticing panoramic views. Newly remodeled, your ultimate staycation retreat offers lighted tennis courts, an inviting pool and spa, and large park-like yard. Put down roots in the heart of Encino, as you dine al fresco on your natural stone patio enjoying fresh herbs and vegetables from your garden.

“This home was designed to be a live/ work-family compound with rooms for homeschooling, office, gym and large bedroom suites,” explains listing agent Craig Knizek.

Location: 16820 Oak View, Encino 91436

Asking price: $3,695,000

Year built: 1977

Living area: 5,240 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Pool and spa; tennis court; grand, park-like backyard; canyon and city views, several en-suite bedrooms; 3-car garage; central heat and air; two fireplaces; grill; automatic security gate; high ceilings with recessed lighting; updated finishes

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932