Multi-Generational Living in Encino
As you enter through the private gate, you’ll immediately feel at home in this impressive family compound. Conveniently located south of the Boulevard in Encino, this home boasts a generous open floorplan and enticing panoramic views. Newly remodeled, your ultimate staycation retreat offers lighted tennis courts, an inviting pool and spa, and large park-like yard. Put down roots in the heart of Encino, as you dine al fresco on your natural stone patio enjoying fresh herbs and vegetables from your garden.
“This home was designed to be a live/ work-family compound with rooms for homeschooling, office, gym and large bedroom suites,” explains listing agent Craig Knizek.
Location: 16820 Oak View, Encino 91436
Asking price: $3,695,000
Year built: 1977
Living area: 5,240 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Pool and spa; tennis court; grand, park-like backyard; canyon and city views, several en-suite bedrooms; 3-car garage; central heat and air; two fireplaces; grill; automatic security gate; high ceilings with recessed lighting; updated finishes
Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932