Simi Valley Home with ‘Wow’ Factor

From the moment you step through the regal double doors into this impressive Simi Valley residence, with its sweeping two-story ceiling, crystal chandeliers and stylish wrought-iron staircase, you’ll feel amazed. The home’s easy-to-maintain travertine stone flooring and spacious formal living and dining rooms with custom window treatments, recessed lighting and tray ceilings provide the perfect combination of modern convenience and timeless elegance. There’s plenty of space to entertain guests with a weekend barbecue or a formal dinner.

“Located in Shadow Hawk near parks, award-winning schools, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants and just a short distance to the 118 Freeway,” notes listing agent Alex Gandel.

Location: 5859 Evening Sky Drive, Simi Valley 93063

Asking price: $1,199,900

Year built: 2000

Living area: 4,279 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Upstairs bonus room; open floor plan; travertine flooring; gourmet granite island kitchen; family room with fireplace; sweeping two-story ceilings; downstairs bedroom and full bathroom; laundry room; fruit trees; huge master suite with retreat

Contact: Alex Gandel, Pinnacle Estate Properties

805.522.6788

alex@alexgandel.com

alexgandel.com

DRE#: 00779926