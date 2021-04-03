Sweeping Cinematic Views and Privacy

Nestled up on a flat ridge with sweeping cinematic views, discover this tranquil refuge to nurture the soul. Breathtaking in person and immersed in nature, the near one-acre site is dotted with mature, shady trees evoking the feel of Northern California. The sprawling single story has such a versatile design; three bedrooms are on one side of the home and the fourth serves as a wing on the opposite side that comprises a studio, adjacent small bedroom and bathroom, and two separate entries.

Location: 6021 Lapworth Drive, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking price: $2,999,000

Year built: 1988

Living area: 3,405 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Recently remodeled kitchen; wood floors; high beamed ceilings; 2 custom fireplaces; double paned windows; newer heat and A/C; new light fixtures; large pool and covered hot tub; fully covered outdoor dining space, a private hammock and fabulous viewing deck

Contact: Linda Rich, Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.

818.317.8135

linda@lindarichproperties.com

indarichproperties.com; 6021Lapworth.com

DRE#: 00869283