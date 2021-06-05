Incredible New Price in Encino

A property so special, there can only be ONE owner: Castelle D. Aurea. Castelle D. Aurea brings together a team of visionaries in their fields, Marc Whipple, Poliform Los Angeles, and landscape designer George Garvin of One&Only Palmilla fame. On 1.2 hillside acres with 360-degree views, the 18,000-square-foot glass and steel structure features a theater, spa, fitness center, wine tunnel, bar/lounge, game room, office, rooftop terrace, expansive pool, solar and Tesla batteries.

Location: 16187 Royal Oak Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $13,990,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 19,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Marc Whipple architect; Poliform custom furnishing; George Garvin landscape design; 360-degree views; walls of glass

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932