Refined Montecito Modernism

Renowned architect Jack Warner designed this contemporary Birnam Wood residence in his signature style with a seamless flow throughout. This single-level home is filled with light from vast expanses of glass windows and doors, inviting movement from the interiors to the gardens and showcasing mountain views. A recent renovation by Dreams & Designs added the latest luxury finishes and enhanced the large, open floor plan. Located just a short distance to the clubhouse and far away from creeks, the property offers an ideal lock-and-leave lifestyle for full- or part-time living.

Location: 513 Crocker Sperry Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $5,795,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 4,341 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Single level; easy flowing and versatile floor plan; luxurious primary bedroom opening to a mountain-view patio; 3 additional spacious bedroom suites; serene gardens designed by Isabelle Greene with a fruit orchard; community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, golf course and gym

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514