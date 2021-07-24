Luxury Santa Barbara Adobe
The Arrellanes-Kirk Adobe is a hidden, architectural gem, located in the Laguna District of Santa Barbara. Renovated in 2007 by renowned local architect J. Allen Zimmer, this historical city landmark preserves the adobe’s old-world charm while also adding new, high-end finishes. This unique home includes a detached studio, radiant heat, two fireplaces, a large gourmet kitchen and is nestled in a private, well-established botanical oasis. A large, front veranda and two courtyards effortlessly meld the outdoors with the interior, enhancing entertaining and serving as a quiet sanctuary. With a walk score of 81, The Courthouse, State Street, restaurants, and museums are close by.
Location: 421 East Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara 93101
Asking price: $3,410,000
Year built: 1953
Living area: 2,831 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Private; single level; Spanish style; cathedral ceilings; skylights; den; electric car charger
