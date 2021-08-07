Open Saturday & Sunday

This gorgeous, mid-century modern, post and beam home comes with spectacular views. Your soul will be nourished by a different sunset sky every evening in this turnkey, single-level home by noted architect John Elder (1954). Set behind a gated driveway next to Benedict Canyon in the Santa Monica Mountains, this Sherman Oaks home is one of a kind: 3+2, open floor plan with detached 1+1 guesthouse on an approximately 25,000-square-foot lot with vast outdoor space in front and back. It features many improvements and offers complete privacy.

Location: 3641 Glenridge Drive, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $2,800,000

Year built: 1956

Living area: 1,934 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 2:00pm - 5:00pm; Open Sunday, 2:00pm - 5:00pm

