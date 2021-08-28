Byrdview Estate

This iconic, mid-century modern, architectural estate sits atop a completely private promontory above the vast 1,325-acre Chatsworth Nature Preserve and is located minutes from the celebrity enclaves of Hidden Hills, Calabasas and the nearby prestigious Sierra Canyon, Viewpoint, and Chaminade schools. The home, guest house and pool cabana have a total of seven bedrooms, seven baths and two half baths, with 360-degree panoramic views of the entire valley and mountain ranges.

Location: 9361 Farralone Avenue, Chatsworth 91311

Asking price: $21,500,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 8,161 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Extremely private; pool; spa; views; gated; architectural

Contact:

Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Barrie Livingstone, Sotheby’s

310.779.0310

DRE#: 00899496