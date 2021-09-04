Byrdview Estate
This iconic, mid-century modern, architectural estate sits atop a completely private promontory above the vast 1,325-acre Chatsworth Nature Preserve and is located minutes from the celebrity enclaves of Hidden Hills, Calabasas and the nearby prestigious Sierra Canyon, Viewpoint, and Chaminade schools. The home, guest house and pool cabana have a total of seven bedrooms, seven baths and two half baths, with 360-degree panoramic views of the entire valley and mountain ranges.
Location: 9361 Farralone Avenue, Chatsworth 91311
Asking price: $21,500,000
Year built: 1951
Living area: 8,161 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Extremely private; pool; spa; views; gated; architectural
Contact:
Craig Knizek, The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932
Barrie Livingstone, Sotheby’s
310.779.0310
DRE#: 00899496