Rarefied Beauty
Refined and relaxed with spectacular mountain views and Birnam Wood’s 18th fairway as a backdrop, this luxurious residence captures the magic of Montecito. Stunning gardens transport and soothe with sunlight filtering through magnolia trees, trickling fountains, cheerful chirping birds and the scent of citrus all right outside your doors. Evoking a polished state of mind and tucked behind lush hedges and a charming wooden gate, the three-bedroom/four-bathroom home offers ample room for entertaining, as well as private spaces for retreat and reflection. Simplicity, quality and splendor are the hallmarks of this Montecito jewel.
Location: 456 Crocker Sperry Drive, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $6,150,000
Year built: 1970
Living area: 3,334 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Features: Single-level Birnam Wood residence; easy, flowing and versatile floor plan; lush and mature gardens; private, yet convenient to Birnam Wood’s clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts and fitness facility
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514