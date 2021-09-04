Rarefied Beauty

Refined and relaxed with spectacular mountain views and Birnam Wood’s 18th fairway as a backdrop, this luxurious residence captures the magic of Montecito. Stunning gardens transport and soothe with sunlight filtering through magnolia trees, trickling fountains, cheerful chirping birds and the scent of citrus all right outside your doors. Evoking a polished state of mind and tucked behind lush hedges and a charming wooden gate, the three-bedroom/four-bathroom home offers ample room for entertaining, as well as private spaces for retreat and reflection. Simplicity, quality and splendor are the hallmarks of this Montecito jewel.

Location: 456 Crocker Sperry Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $6,150,000

Year built: 1970

Living area: 3,334 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Features: Single-level Birnam Wood residence; easy, flowing and versatile floor plan; lush and mature gardens; private, yet convenient to Birnam Wood’s clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts and fitness facility

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514