Vintage Allure
Symmetry, style and flair: This vintage renovation has it all! Reborn as a modern Montecito courtyard villa, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home – known as renowned architect W.A.W Brownell’s “prize collection” – evokes a fresh and cozy feeling with crisp white lines, warm Spanish tile accents and an inviting central courtyard welcoming al fresco dining and pool-side gatherings. The interior aesthetic is calm and inviting, in perfect harmony with the exterior surroundings. A timeless property, this special jewel embodies the spirit of Montecito and the Hedgerows neighborhood.
Location: 210 San Ysidro Road, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $6,995,000
Year built: 1927
Living area: 4,424 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Modern Montecito courtyard villa; redesigned by The Warner Group; single level; spacious living spaces; convenient to Montecito’s upper and lower villages; 0.60 acre of serene and private landscape; sparkling pool with entertaining decks and mountain views; covered terrace
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514