Vintage Allure

Symmetry, style and flair: This vintage renovation has it all! Reborn as a modern Montecito courtyard villa, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home – known as renowned architect W.A.W Brownell’s “prize collection” – evokes a fresh and cozy feeling with crisp white lines, warm Spanish tile accents and an inviting central courtyard welcoming al fresco dining and pool-side gatherings. The interior aesthetic is calm and inviting, in perfect harmony with the exterior surroundings. A timeless property, this special jewel embodies the spirit of Montecito and the Hedgerows neighborhood.

Location: 210 San Ysidro Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 1927

Living area: 4,424 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Modern Montecito courtyard villa; redesigned by The Warner Group; single level; spacious living spaces; convenient to Montecito’s upper and lower villages; 0.60 acre of serene and private landscape; sparkling pool with entertaining decks and mountain views; covered terrace

