One of a Kind

Experience bold style in this dramatic, refined, ocean-view, architectural property. Down a quiet lane on a very private, gated acre in the heart of Montecito’s “Golden Quadrangle,” this single-level residence has been extensively upgraded and is filled with untamed artfulness and flair. An effortless floor plan unfolds around a dramatic living room, chef’s kitchen, dining room, den, and two bedroom suites all accentuated with high ceilings and expansive windows and doors, creating an intense connection to the exterior landscape and views. This contemporary jewel evolves from the landscape and breaks all the style rules.

Location: 796 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $11,250,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 4,196 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Premier contemporary residence; 1.02 acres; single level with stunning ocean views; extensively renovated by architect Barry Winick; gated entry off a private lane; custom-designed SieMatic kitchen; living spaces that invite the outdoors inside; lushly planted Art Luna gardens

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514