Stunning Zen Retreat
A stunning architectural achievement, this gated bucolic retreat is an incredible curation of a sophisticated lifestyle. It’s a work of art that was built as a labor of love and inspiration. There are sprawling gardens on a one-acre plot with specimen trees, a running stream, waterfalls, fountains, and a Koi pond that runs under the house. The guest house is perfect for an on-site office or artist’s studio while the creek-side pergola, pool and hot tub add amazing amenities to this magical property.
Open Saturday, 12/4, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Open Sunday, 12/5, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Location: 3851 Kingswood Rd., Sherman Oaks 91403
Asking price: $8,495,000
Year built: 2014
Living area: 5,649 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Also available for lease at $30,000/month
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932