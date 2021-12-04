Stunning Zen Retreat

A stunning architectural achievement, this gated bucolic retreat is an incredible curation of a sophisticated lifestyle. It’s a work of art that was built as a labor of love and inspiration. There are sprawling gardens on a one-acre plot with specimen trees, a running stream, waterfalls, fountains, and a Koi pond that runs under the house. The guest house is perfect for an on-site office or artist’s studio while the creek-side pergola, pool and hot tub add amazing amenities to this magical property.

Open Saturday, 12/4, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Open Sunday, 12/5, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location: 3851 Kingswood Rd., Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking price: $8,495,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 5,649 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Also available for lease at $30,000/month

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932