Studio City Traditional Lease
Located in a wooded sanctuary in the heart of Studio City’s Fryman Canyon, this home is a stone’s throw from the famed hiking trail, coveted Carpenter Elementary, Sunday farmers market, and great restaurants on Ventura Blvd. Large, sweeping rooms with ample windows frame gracious public rooms for sophisticated entertaining and cozy living. A perfect floorplan with a Presidential truss beamed primary suite and multiple en-suite bedrooms is framed by the glorious rumpus room with its own separate second staircase off the kitchen. The private, serene backyard features massive oak trees.
Location: 3254 Oakdell Road, Studio City 91604
Asking price: $17,950/month
Year built: 1990
Living area: 6,028 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: South of Ventura Boulevard; large lot; Carpenter School District; close to Fryman Canyon Trails
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932