Studio City Traditional Lease

Located in a wooded sanctuary in the heart of Studio City’s Fryman Canyon, this home is a stone’s throw from the famed hiking trail, coveted Carpenter Elementary, Sunday farmers market, and great restaurants on Ventura Blvd. Large, sweeping rooms with ample windows frame gracious public rooms for sophisticated entertaining and cozy living. A perfect floorplan with a Presidential truss beamed primary suite and multiple en-suite bedrooms is framed by the glorious rumpus room with its own separate second staircase off the kitchen. The private, serene backyard features massive oak trees.

Location: 3254 Oakdell Road, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $17,950/month

Year built: 1990

Living area: 6,028 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: South of Ventura Boulevard; large lot; Carpenter School District; close to Fryman Canyon Trails

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932