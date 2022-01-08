Build Your Own Private Retreat
Exquisite, large view parcel available for the first time in decades, ready to build your own private retreat. 52+ residential acres with an incredible, pristine plateau that includes an unobstructed panorama perspective from the gorgeous Santa Rosa Valley clear to the Pacific Ocean. Perched high above the lush landscape below, the property offers cool ocean breezes and privacy from the hectic urban scene. Create an epic retreat that might include a dream equestrian or tennis compound, nursery, orchards, or vineyard on one of the most stunning and rare properties in Ventura County.
Location: 0 Calle Dia, Camarillo 93012
Asking price: $6,500,000
Year built: N/A
Living area: 52 acres, N/A bedrooms, N/A bathrooms
Features: Views: hills, ocean, valley
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
The Mandile Knapp Team
310.749.7124
drew.mandile@sothebys.realty
www.drewandbrooke.com
DRE#: 00412173, 01039542, 1970094