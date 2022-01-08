Exquisite, large view parcel available for the first time in decades, ready to build your own private retreat. 52+ residential acres with an incredible, pristine plateau that includes an unobstructed panorama perspective from the gorgeous Santa Rosa Valley clear to the Pacific Ocean. Perched high above the lush landscape below, the property offers cool ocean breezes and privacy from the hectic urban scene. Create an epic retreat that might include a dream equestrian or tennis compound, nursery, orchards, or vineyard on one of the most stunning and rare properties in Ventura County.

Location: 0 Calle Dia, Camarillo 93012

Asking price: $6,500,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 52 acres, N/A bedrooms, N/A bathrooms

Features: Views: hills, ocean, valley

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Mandile Knapp Team

310.749.7124

drew.mandile@sothebys.realty

www.drewandbrooke.com

DRE#: 00412173, 01039542, 1970094