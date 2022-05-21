Coastal Connection

Beach living never looked so good. Within Montecito’s premier oceanfront development, elegance and comfort take center stage in this Bonnymede two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse. Moments from the sand and a short distance to Coast Village Road and the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this residence opens the door to the best of both seaside and village living. Newly refurbished with wide plank hardwood floors, new hardware, moldings, electrical and light fixtures, this timeless, elegant and versatile residence invites you to experience the ideal Montecito lifestyle. Welcome home to your endless summer.

Location: 1341 Plaza de Sonadores, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $2,950,000

Year built: 1965

Living area: 1,456 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Oceanside condo; ideal location; primary suite with garden and mountain views; spacious guest room; two patios; private two-car garage; elevator from parking level to entrance level; community pool, spa, tennis court, elevated beach deck, club room and more; private beach access

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514