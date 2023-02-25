Royal Oaks Tennis Court Estate

This single-story architectural masterpiece is a collaboration between Allen McCloud, A.I.A and renowned designer Marina Isra. This incredible offering, situated on one flat acre in prime Encino features a lighted tennis court and massive privacy - gated, walled and surrounded by tall mature hedges. Large interior walls are an art collector’s dream. Terrazzo floors, a sexy swimming pool with waterfall, and a yard illuminated by fire pit. Walls of glass with Fleetwood doors that open to the yard and an incredible outdoor kitchen complement the views from every room.

Asking Price: $9,999,999

Year Built: 2015

Living Area: 6,752 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Contact: Craig Knizek

The Agency

818.618.1006 cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Kathrin Nicholson

The Agency

310 963 6888

DRE#01273016

