Unique Studio City Treetop Home

Nestled in the hills of a serene Studio City street just south of the Boulevard sits a character-rich house within walking distance of restaurants and stores. You’ll feel right at home in this architectural wonder, sporting a wide-open floor plan, plenty of light and ample central island with seating for six. Nearly every room, including the luxurious spa bath, enjoys awesome treetop views. An extra-long balcony provides the perfect locale for meals spent together gazing at canyon vistas and stars. See how this enchanting charmer can be yours.

Listing agent Craig Knizek notes, “The entire house has a Hollywood-Hills treehouse vibe that is entirely unique.”

Location: 3846 Fairway Avenue, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $3,888,800

Year built: 1997

Living area: 4,817 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Amazing views; in-ground pool and spa with waterfall; 5 fireplaces; natural light throughout; outdoor spaces; multiple garages; central heat and air; hardwood, tile and carpeted floors; gas or electric dryer hookup; 4 parking spaces

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

424.230.3718

cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

