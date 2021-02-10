Matthew Perry Sells Malibu Bachelor Pad, Royal Living in Montecito, More

MATTHEW PERRY GIVES UP MALIBU BACHELOR PAD AND BACHELORHOOD

Funnyman Matthew Perry recently sold his exquisite Malibu beach house for $12,900,000 serious bucks. He also popped the question and will soon become far more than friends with his new fiancé, talent manager Molly Hurwitz.

Perry and some of his “Friends” cast shored up in this spacious, loft-like 5,500-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath dream house on Malibu’s star-studded sands countless days during the pandemic. They played ping-pong, in lieu of foosball, on his custom table and watched their favorite flicks in the stateof-the-art theatre.

From the moment you step into the light and airy living room at 25438 Malibu Road, you’re swept away by its simple understated elegance. Instead of holding a mirror up to nature, this home incorporates huge walls of glass to let its sheer beauty shine through. The fourth wall of this enchanting palace is the deep blue sea itself, sparkling in the midday sun.

Enjoy a refreshing dip in the ocean, or warm body and soul in the outdoor spa. Walk up a floating stairway to the oversized master suite and bath, comprising much of the second level. Get even closer to the waves and under the stars on the spacious wraparound balcony.

Perry’s career skyrocketed when he played Chandler Bing in the megahit “Friends.” The multi-talented star continues to act, write and direct, appearing in such shows as “The Kennedys: After Camelot,” “Mr. Sunshine” and “The Odd Couple.”

Rodeo Realty’s Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Bravo’s hit reality show, “Million Dollar Listing,” hold the listing.

ROYAL ITALIAN MANOR IN MONTECITO

Imagine living like a king or queen amid the rolling hills of Montecito. Welcome home to this superb Italian-style estate, affectionately known as Villa Bencistà.

Old World charm mingles with royal Mediterranean-style in this magical 6-bedroom, 12-bath home. Stunning panoramic views of manicured lawns, clear blue skies and sparkling seas instantly capture the heart. The secluded Channel Islands appear in the distance like a mystical Bali Ha’i.

By even posh Montecito standards, this house is special. Perched high above the town at 1015 E. Mountain Drive, this masterpiece includes a majestic crystal-blue pool, two matching 1000-square-foot guesthouses, a deluxe sport court and sublimely manicured lawns with shade-giving trees, a charming gazebo and fresh-water well.

Inside, each room boasts a personality all its own, from the luxurious Italian-style kitchen with its immense island to an elegant study featuring custom lighting, a hand-carved stone fireplace mantel, and c.1840 French alabaster chandelier.

The royal estate’s impressive bedrooms, white laced marble bathrooms, exquisite views and impeccable details simply take your breath away. Dramatic glass-and-wrought-iron entry doors open to a grand central staircase leading to a rooftop terrace with a fireplace and stunning 360-degree views. Endless arched doorways lead you further into the villa of your dreams, amid soaring, open-beam ceilings and elegant touches reminiscent of a home amidst the grand hills of Tuscany.

Dusty Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing at $16,500,000.

GEORGINA ESTATE IN SANTA MONICA

Set on a quiet, tree-lined street, the charming country estate at 1508 Georgina boasts classic architecture with a modern twist. Located on one of the most desirable streets in Santa Monica’s prized north of Montana neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 6-bath beauty stands out on a street full of with eye-catching residences. As you drive up, you’ll notice the home, with its perfectly manicured lawn and stunning exterior, possesses instant curb appeal.

Once inside, you’ll likewise be impressed with its clean, modern vibe and masterful touches. A striking great room leads to your stylish living room and formal dining room. The recently updated open kitchen will put a smile on any chef’s face as they mingle easily with family and guests. Upstairs, four bedrooms, including a large master suite with walk-in closet and sumptuous spa bath, truly shine. A detached flex space with vaulted ceiling, kitchenette and full bath can be used as a guest cottage, art or music studio, and more. Contact Isabelle Mizrahi at Berkshire Hathaway to see how this enchanting $6,795,000 home can be yours.

LIVE LIKE A CELEBRITY IN THE TROUSDALE ESTATES

Trousdale Estates has long been known to house the “who’s who” of Los Angeles elite, with a list of celebrities that reads more like a collection of Academy, Grammy and Emmy award winners than real estate listings. It’s rare to find an entirely new home boasting over 32,000 square feet of land in this exclusive neighborhood. Sally Forester Jones with Compass lists this sleek 5-bedroom contemporary home with unbelievable views seen through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass in the verdant foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. The designer spared no expense, adding all the amenities, from exquisite double islands, top-of-the-line Miele appliances and deluxe espresso machine. Oversized Fleetwood doors open to the grand outdoors. Dine al fresco on your limestone patio with BBQ and heaters to keep everyone cozy on cool Beverly Hills nights. Enjoy expansive views from your infinity poo l and take in the sights and sounds of nature. Energize your senses in a luxurious Calacatta marble shower. Or soothe body and soul as you sink into a unique egg-shaped tub. Rest easy in a master wing, featuring dual oversized closets. You’ll never want to leave as you live out your dreams in style in this sleek, modern home that feels more like a 5-star resort. Located at 1910 Loma Vista Drive in Beverly Hills, this spectacular home can be yours for just under $17,000,000.

–LA Times Brand Publishing

