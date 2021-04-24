Palm Springs: Where the Stars Come Out To Play

In Palm Springs, it grows so dark you can see a thousand stars twinkling in the night sky. During the day, if you’re lucky, you can catch a glimpse of celebrities roaming the boulevard or dining at one of the hottest restaurants in town.

The area has been a mecca for Hollywood’s elite ever since Frank Sinatra entertained President Kennedy and his Rat Pack cronies, Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin and Peter Lawford, at his Palm Springs compound. Located at 1148 East Alejo Road within the Movie Colony-El Mirador neighborhood, his mid-century modern house was designed by E. Stewart Williams. Houseguests included such Hollywood elite as Cary Grant, Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Milton Berle and King of “The King and I,” Yul Brynner. Other local celebrities included beloved comedian Bob Hope, who was made honorary Mayor of Palm Springs in 1948.

Even that master of animation, Walt Disney, owned a ranch-style home here, which remained in his family until 2015. Many movies were also made in Palm Springs. In 1937, director Frank Capra used several locales in mystical Tahquitz Canyon to serve as the backdrop for Shangri-La in “Lost Horizon.” Hollywood icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who both resided part-time in Palm Springs, also filmed part of their big-screen comedy, “The Long, Long Trailer,” in the area back in 1954.

Palm Springs hasn’t changed all that much over the past sixty years. Its desert charm, eclectic boutiques and slower-paced lifestyle still appeal to the rich and famous. The area has long been considered the “Playground of Presidents,” ever since Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby hosted JFK in their homes. The Obamas also spent time in Palm Springs readjusting to civilian life right after the President left office in 2017. They enjoyed much-needed rest and relaxation at the 11,000-square-foot mansion co-owned by interior designer Michael S. Smith, who helped redecorate the White House during his administration, and

James Costos, President Obama’s ambassador to Spain and Andorra. Palm Springs continues to attract presidents and movie stars looking to step out of the spotlight for a moment to renew body and soul beneath the starry skies of this entertaining desert playground.

