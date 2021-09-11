Custom Palm Springs Estate

This walled and gated mini estate with two casitas presents exquisite, yet casual, contemporary architecture along with every imaginable luxury convenience, making it one of the finest offerings in all of Palm Springs. Once past the circular driveway and inside the steel and glass gates, you will be amazed by what is truly a property that has been designed for entertaining. In the main house, multiple window walls disappear opening the living room, den/media room, and primary suite to their adjacent outdoor areas, front and back, each with spectacular vistas. True resort-like amenities outdoors offer multiple entertainment options.

Location: 3220 Avenida Sevilla, Palm Springs 92264

Asking price: $4,795,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 5,365 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Main house w/ primary en-suite + 2 guest en-suite; gourmet kitchen; media room; office; two 1BD/1BA casitas; 5 fireplaces throughout; mosaic-tiled pool/spa w/ water features; entertainment pavilion w/ BBQ & kitchen; A/C 4-car garage; owned solar w/2 Tesla power walls

Contact: ASK Palm Springs, Compass

760.333.2228

ask@askpalmsprings.com

www.askpalmsprings.com

DRE#: 01156954