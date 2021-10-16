Wexler Steel House #1

Introducing Glass and Steel House #1. This Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison-designed home was built by the Alexander Construction Company. Only seven of these incredible homes were built in the early 1960s, and each was constructed with materials both factory-fabricated and on-site assembled. Large eight-foot stationary glass panels and sliding glass doors are flanked by steel construction, offering both visual interest and unparalleled mountain views. This home is one out of only two boasting the signature folded-plate roofline, which gives its sought-after aesthetic. With Class 1 Historic Status, Wexler himself consulted on the tasteful restoration of this property.

Location: 290 East Simms Road, Palm Springs 92262

Asking price: $1,775,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 1,532 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Iconic, folded plate roof lines; steel construction; Class 1 Historic Property; boomerang-shaped pool; sweeping mountain and desert views

Contact: Jeff Blacker, Compass 760.408.5075 jeff@jeffblacker.com www.jeffblacker.com DRE#: 01711459