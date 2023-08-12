A Hollywood Golden Era Home Goes on Sale for $11.5 Million

In 1924 entrepreneur William C. Hay commissioned a classic Spanish colonial in the hills of Los Feliz, just under the then future site of the Griffith Observatory. Created and built by architect Charles C. Kyson, the home, once featured in Architectural Digest, truly embodies classic Hollywood.

Continuing its Hollywood connection, the home was most recently owned by Melissa Cobb, a producer whose credits include the Kung Fu Panda films and Ever After.

Perched on a hillside on exclusive Bonvue Avenue, the multi-tiered property takes full advantage of panoramic city views while simultaneously offering privacy at street level. Meticulously renovated and keeping many original details, the home features a spacious living room featuring coffered, hand-painted ceilings, towering French doors and a den with wet bar, all accessed from the grand foyer staircase - signature hallmarks of Kyson’s flair for ornamentation and classic detail spun into the era of Art Deco-style construction practices.

The imported English wood-paneled formal dining room includes a second-level veranda, an ornamental plaster ceiling and original stained glass vignettes, a bespoke detail that runs throughout the home and compliments the many hand-painted oak doors. The primary bedroom offers an oversized en-suite bathroom and elevated closet.

For entertainers, a chef’s kitchen and wine cellar create countless opportunities for dinner parties and fetes.A large family room, library, multi-use staff rooms and home offices round out this unique home.

The property’s extensive grounds feature multi-level terraces, gravel pathways, hidden gathering spaces and even a repurposed “speakeasy,” perfect for outdoor dining. Mature fruit trees attract everything from pollinators to songbirds, creating a serene space to have that morning cup of coffee. A manicured lawn surrounds a period fountain, all leading to a private pool that is visible only from the house.

This is a rare, truly enviable, charming and one-of-kind piece of Hollywood history - all moments from Griffith Observatory, Greek Theatre and the other grand estates of the Los Feliz hills.

Photos by Andrew Bramasco

