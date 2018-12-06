A Vegas gift guide: Three great places to get that perfect present

Nothing says "you're the best" like a thoughtful present. Whether you're looking to treat a friend, a significant other or the kiddies, we've rounded up some great places to find a special someone that special something.
For the fitness nut:
SoulCycle @ Wynn Plaza
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Tap it back! Indoor cycling experience SoulCycle has officially brought the party to Las Vegas, with a brand-new location in Wynn Plaza. Besides a 3,145-square-foot studio to get lost in the beat to, SoulCycle offers some pretty rad gifts for the fitness buff.
For the toy-obsessed:
Kappa Toys @ Fashion Show Mall
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Since opening their first store four years ago in downtown, Kappa Toys has taken Sin City by storm. Known for their selection of Japanese imports and surprise boxes (called "Shokugan" in Japan), the new store at Fashion Show is a haven of stocking stuffers galore. The impressively whimsical collection is the reason why, according to founder Lizzy Newsome, "Everyone leaves with a smile."
For the cool dude:
Retrospecs @ The Cosmopolitan
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Retrospecs is considered the Sotheby's of vintage 20th century eyewear. Here, opticians restore, document, value and distribute frames made in America and Europe before 1978. Their showroom at The Cosmopolitan holds the largest collection of historic styles in the world. "Our collections are fashionable, unique and precious," founder Jay Owens said.
-Genevieve Wong, Custom Publishing Writer