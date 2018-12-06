Romance and couples fun await in Downtown Las Vegas

Adventurous couples can take their love to new heights by riding hand in hand on the world's most popular zipline, the 12-story SlotZilla. Your partner won't be the only thing that makes your heart race as you speed across SlotZilla's 850-foot zipline or 1,750-foot zoomline, the latter of which guests ride in a horizontal "flying" position -- appropriate for soaring alongside your own superhero or wondrous woman! Riders can put a special message and photo on the world's largest video screen, Viva Vision, to see while they are flying under it. While Viva Vision's "Love Notes" are typically only offered on Valentine's Day, special messages can be arranged for monumental occasions -- like if you want to pop the question! vegasexperience.com/slotzilla-zip-line