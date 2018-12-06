Romance and couples fun await in Downtown Las Vegas

A gondola ride at The Venetian may be romantic, but when planning a date night in Las Vegas, it's not that original. Skip the Strip and head downtown for experiences couples can share under the Fremont Street Experience.
Adventurous couples can take their love to new heights by riding hand in hand on the world's most popular zipline, the 12-story SlotZilla. Your partner won't be the only thing that makes your heart race as you speed across SlotZilla's 850-foot zipline or 1,750-foot zoomline, the latter of which guests ride in a horizontal "flying" position -- appropriate for soaring alongside your own superhero or wondrous woman! Riders can put a special message and photo on the world's largest video screen, Viva Vision, to see while they are flying under it. While Viva Vision's "Love Notes" are typically only offered on Valentine's Day, special messages can be arranged for monumental occasions -- like if you want to pop the question! vegasexperience.com/slotzilla-zip-line
Regardless of whether or not you've already said "I do," "Marriage Can Be Murder" at the D Las Vegas is always a fun idea for date night. A long-running dinner show, the interactive comedy production takes "'Til death do us part" literally as guests try to figure out who keeps killing people around them -- if they make it to the next course themselves. The show undergoes a merry makeover through Jan. 2, where even Santa is a suspect. Then over Valentine's weekend (Feb. 14 through 17), there's a champagne toast during each performance and each couple also receives complimentary roses and chocolates. marriagecanbemurder.com
For a more intimate dinner experience, the D's acclaimed Italian steakhouse, Andiamo, sets the table for romance. Couples sit in plush, oversized booths while feasting on succulent steaks and impeccable Italian dishes, like tender veal ossobucco served over homemade fettuccine. Save room for dessert -- the restaurant's take on a Kit Kat bar is a perfect treat to share. thed.com/dining/andiamo-steakhouse.
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer