Wynn's theater sets its stage for more iconic performances

It's incredible that a performer who graced the storied Woodstock festival in 1969 is not only still touring, but continues to sell out shows with ease. Legendary singer-songwriter John Fogerty celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, where he performed with Creedence Clearwater Revival, with his all-new "My 50 Year Trip" residency at Wynn Las Vegas, featuring CCR's Woodstock set list plus other fan favorites. "I've been looking forward to celebrating this milestone," said Fogerty. "I can't believe it's been 50 years since I wrote and released 'Proud Mary,' 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain,' 'Fortunate Son,' 'Born on the Bayou' and so many others."