Wynn's theater sets its stage for more iconic performances

DIANA ROSS
Iconic vocalist and actress Diana Ross is marking her 75th birthday diamond jubilee with a return to Wynn Las Vegas and an all-new "Diamond Diana" show. Her June residency at the Encore Theater will mark her fifth engagement at the luxury resort. Ross will share her catalog of beloved hit songs and memories from a truly epic career. The show combines soul, disco, and even a touch of rock music for a dynamic performance. The most successful female music artist of all time, and named "Female Entertainer of the Century" by Billboard magazine, Ross -- who also performed at last month's Grammy awards -- truly connects with her audiences at her up-close Encore shows.
Diana Ross performs at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15.
JOHN FOGERTY
It's incredible that a performer who graced the storied Woodstock festival in 1969 is not only still touring, but continues to sell out shows with ease. Legendary singer-songwriter John Fogerty celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, where he performed with Creedence Clearwater Revival, with his all-new "My 50 Year Trip" residency at Wynn Las Vegas, featuring CCR's Woodstock set list plus other fan favorites. "I've been looking forward to celebrating this milestone," said Fogerty. "I can't believe it's been 50 years since I wrote and released 'Proud Mary,' 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain,' 'Fortunate Son,' 'Born on the Bayou' and so many others."
John Fogerty performs at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on April 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 & 20.
SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO
If L.A. comedian Sebastian Maniscalco isn't already a household name, it's surely only a matter of time. His animated observational humor turns everything from Uber drivers to first-date dining into uproarious comedy. He sold more than 70,000 tickets over four back-to-back performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden in January, and his latest special, "Stay Hungry," is now streaming on Netflix. It's been a fairy-tale rise for Maniscalco, 45 -- in 2005, he was still waiting tables at Beverly Hills' Four Seasons Hotel.
Sebastian Maniscalco performs at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on May 25 & 26 (two shows each night).
-Paul Rogers, Custom Publishing Writer