It’s officially summer in Southern California. Travelers looking for a great value should head to Palm Springs.

While these sights are available year-round, there's a special perk in summer: Air temperatures at the top of the tramway average about 30 degrees cooler than on the valley floor below. If the visual dissonance of palm trees transitioning into alpine forest isn't enough, stepping out to a breezy, cool day will underscore the region's wild and diverse appeal. With more than 50 miles of hiking trails, it's well worth it to pack a lunch and embark on a day hike.