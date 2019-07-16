President & Chief Executive Officer

Banc of California, Inc.

Commercial Banking

Jared Wolff is President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California, Inc., one of the state’s leading full-service business banks, with approximately $8 billion in assets. Under Wolff’s leadership, Banc of California remains one of the largest banks headquartered in the state, providing financial solutions and products to entrepreneurs, small businesses and growing companies, with the highest level of service.

Wolff is a proven, successful banking executive, with nearly two decades of experience financing countless companies within the state across a wide range of industries. He has a genuine understanding of the California economy and banking landscape. From the time he joined in Q1 2019, Banc of California’s performance--in terms of improving cost of deposits, loan yield and net interest margin -- ranks in the top 10% of major exchange-traded banks nationwide with assets between $3 billion and $50 billion through Q3 2020.

