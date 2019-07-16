Steven Miller

Partner

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Professional Services

Steve Miller is a partner in Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP’s Finance practice, advising equity sponsors and their portfolio companies as well as strategic buyers and borrowers in connection with the debt component of large cap, middle-market and lower middle-market leveraged acquisitions, in addition to a wide variety of public and private commercial lending transactions. These include syndicated credit facilities; cash-flow and asset-based loans; multiple-lien, mezzanine and other subordinated credits; recapitalizations; restructurings; and workout-related matters.

With more than 30 years of experience, Miller has represented both lenders and borrowers, but for the last 15 years has focused exclusively on borrower representation. He is one of only four domestic Morgan Lewis partners who solely practices borrower-side finance, and the only partner who solely represents borrowers on the West Coast. He leads a number of high-profile and cross-border borrower-side transactions, assisting the complete spectrum of borrowers.

