LA Times Today: Hyundai was poised to become Tesla’s top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

When it comes to electric cars, South Korean automaker Hyundai has established itself as a force to be reckoned with. The company was poised to become Tesla’s chief rival in the U.S. beating out legacy automakers Ford and G.M. That is until the Biden administration changed the rules of the road, leaving the company blindsided.



L.A. Times automotive reporter Russ Mitchell brought the story.