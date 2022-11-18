LA Times Today: Thinking of quitting Twitter? Here’s everything you should know

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter this month, the social media giant has undergone many changes and some users aren’t sticking around.



L.A. Times utility journalism senior editor Jon Healey wrote about why some people are quitting Twitter and what other alternatives are out there.