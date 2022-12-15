LA Times Today: Why L.A. drugstores are locking up deodorant and more
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
If you’ve been to a drugstore recently, does it seem like more items are being locked up? Now, you have to push a red button and wait for a store employee to assist you.
L.A. Times reporter Hugo Martín explained that where you live impacts what’s protected behind the glass.
L.A. Times reporter Hugo Martín explained that where you live impacts what’s protected behind the glass.