Carlos Ghosn lived large but wasn't paid as much as several other auto executives

This week, Nissan announced that it had uncovered evidence — after being tipped by a whistleblower — that Ghosn underreported his income in Japan by $44 million, or 5 billion yen, and misused corporate assets. He was arrested, and the board of Japan’s second-largest automaker is set to vote Thursday afternoon on a motion to dismiss him. Since his detention, Ghosn has been unavailable to comment on the allegations. He hasn’t been charged.