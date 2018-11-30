Stocks drift before Trump’s meeting with China’s president

Stocks were little changed on Wall Street on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade.
The price of oil briefly dropped under $50 a barrel but later recovered and was up slightly.
GameStop dropped 6.5% after issuing a weak forecast. Marriott slid 5.4% after disclosing a massive data breach.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,743.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 16 points, less than 0.1%, to 25,323. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.3%, to 7,296.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.02%.